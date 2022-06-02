Is this Jacqueline Fernandez? Check out her latest Instagram pictures

Overwhelmed with cuteness! Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA and showed her joy with the loveliest photo.



With back-to-back projects, promotions, and shoots under her belt, Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to glam up at IIFA.



While on her trip to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards, the actress resorted to social media to convey her delight with charming images.

She scribbled the caption -"Touchdown Abu Dhabi!! Ready for #iifa✨ Can't wait to see you all!!❤️ @iifa"



The Kannada and Hindi versions of Jacqueline's lyrical video for 'RaRaRakkamma' from 'Vikrant Rona' were just published, and a peek of her looks in the song has already piqued the interest of her admirers to see her in the song.