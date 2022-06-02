Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is this Jacqueline Fernandez? Check out her latest Instagram pictures

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

    Overwhelmed with cuteness! Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA and showed her joy with the loveliest photo.
     

    With back-to-back projects, promotions, and shoots under her belt, Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to glam up at IIFA.
     

    While on her trip to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards, the actress resorted to social media to convey her delight with charming images.

    She scribbled the caption -"Touchdown Abu Dhabi!! Ready for #iifa✨ Can't wait to see you all!!❤️ @iifa"
     

    The Kannada and Hindi versions of Jacqueline's lyrical video for 'RaRaRakkamma' from 'Vikrant Rona' were just published, and a peek of her looks in the song has already piqued the interest of her admirers to see her in the song. Also Read: Kim Kardashian ready to 'eat poop' daily if it made her look younger

    On the professional front, Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' in the works and 'Ram Setu,' in which she will star with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2'. Also Read: Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI

