Is Rashmika Mandanna's ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty getting married to Ramya?

Rakshit Shetty, who is all set for his latest film, Charlie 777, is marrying Ramya, aka Divya Spandana, as per sources. But, here's what the actor says....



Rakshit Shetty, who is now promoting his recent film Charlie 777, is said to be marrying none other than Ramya alias Divya Spandana, according to social media reports. Probably some YouTube channel spread the rumour.



Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty's buddy and actor-filmmaker, responded to the claim. He laughed about the Rakshit-Ramya marriage story during a Charlie 777 news conference, stating his pal is not marrying the Sandalwood's Golden Girl.



"Rakshit is not marrying Ramya as some YouTube channel has stated," Rishab remarked as the reporters and guests laughed. However, a few days ago, Rakshit Shetty too clarified that it is a baseless rumour. "I have not met her till now," Rakshit said. However, he admitted that she was his crush. "Like many of her fans, I too had a crush on her during my college days," he claimed, blaming the media for creating "non-sense."



"She has complimented my work right from Ulidavaru Kandante, which is nice of her," Shetty stated. The actor-turned-filmmaker claimed that he approached her about Ulidavaru Kandante, but she turned him down because she didn't understand the narrative. Rakshit claimed he has no intentions to work with her in any of his forthcoming films when asked if he would like to work with her. Also Read: Who is Gautam Hathiramani? Kanika Kapoor to marry her NRI beau in London