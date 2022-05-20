After hot-item song in Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to lip-lock with Vijay Deverakonda?

In their upcoming rom-com 'Kushi,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are said to have some heated and passionate lip-lock sequences.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are two of the most talented and sought-after performers in South Indian cinema. To everyone's pleasure, they have paired together for an upcoming romantic love story named 'Kushi,' directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame.



The filmmakers recently revealed the first look poster and the title tune. While fans are eager to learn more about the film, rumours suggest that Vijay and Samantha will share some steamy lip-lock sequences.

You read that correctly! According to reports, the makers of 'Kushi' have promised fans some surprises, including Vijay's lip-lock sequences with Samantha in the film. Not to mention, Vijay had once said on Samantha's show 'Sam Jam' on Aha, "I haven't placed lip-locks on Samantha yet." And it appears that his wish will be granted with Kushi.



Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda rewarded fans yesterday by uploading a preview of the film's impending title tune on his Instagram account and writing,“The overwhelming Love touches us. We will bring all this love onto the Big screen this Christmas - Newyears Meanwhile, here is our Title track that you love #KushiDec 23 worldwide release. Telugu - Tamil - Kannada – Malayalam.”



Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha were seen having some romantic moments on the course, and the two looked simply lovely together.



Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of Kushi. On December 23, the beautiful love story will be released in theatres. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the film will be released.

On the other hand, Samantha just graced the cover of 'Peacock Magazine,' looking as stunning as ever. Samantha talked about her acting career and how she formerly didn't feel comfortable in her own skin in an interview with the magazine. "I feel that having worked on so many projects has given me a lot more confidence, which comes with age and maturity." "Samantha commented with a beautiful photo from her cover shot. Also Read: Who is Gautam Hathiramani? Kanika Kapoor to marry her NRI beau in London