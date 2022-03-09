Is Ranveer Singh’s Gucci set worth Rs 2 lakh? See pics

Ranveer Singh loves Gucci and his wardrobe is proof of that. But is this pink pineapple set worth its cost?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s personality can be described as electrifying, high-on-energy and peppy. His wardrobe also signifies the traits of his personality most of the time. If one’s talking about the actor’s fashion sense, you will rarely see him going subtle on his clothes. His outfits mostly scream loud, bright and extra! Another important aspect of his outfit is that he loves wearing Gucci, and we bet his wardrobe is filled with expensive clothes from the high-end luxurious brand.

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh was spotted in Mumbai. The actor, who is a favourite of the paparazzi, was seen in a Gucci set with pink pineapples printed all over it. ALOS READ: ITA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, pics of 9 biggest fashion horrors

Those who know the luxury brand would know that nothing that Gucci sells, is priced low. The brand has placed all its products at a very high value. And so was Ranveer Singh’s outfit of the day.

The Gucci set that Ranveer Singh was seen wearing costs around Rs 2 lakh. It comprised of a silk Gucci shirt and a pair of shorts in the same fabric, with the same print. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s designer? Fans question horrific fashion sense

Ranveer Singh’s shirt-shorts set is from Gucci’s pineapple collection. There is no doubt that the actor did not only effortlessly pulled off the set but also slayed it.

The Gucci shirt that Ranveer Singh is wearing is priced roughly around Rs 1 lakh while is shorts are said to be around Rs 92,000. If that did not give you a mini heart attack already, then the price of his sneakers will. ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Kiara Advani in bisque to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in white, here’s what the stars wore

Not just the shirt-shorts set was from Gucci, but the sneakers that he wore were also from the same brand. Ranveer Singh’s Gucci sneakers cost approximately Rs Rs 68,000.

Overall, Ranveer Singh’s Wednesday Gucci outfit is closer to Rs 3 lakh. Yes, you read that right! ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ileana D'Cruz; see pics of stars in city