Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s designer? Fans question horrific fashion sense

Deepika Padukone had jetted off from Mumbai on Saturday. Her airport look has got the fans thinking if Ranveer Singh has been styling her.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, leaving the city. Deepika has headed to Spain for the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Meanwhile, her airport look shouted ‘horror’, raising a ‘red alert’ for the fashion police. The actress’s fashion sense has once again come under the radar of fashion police and fans alike. Many social media users questioned Deepika’s look, asking if Ranveer Singh, who has carved a niche of his own for wearing disastrous outfits, is the one styling her?

Deepika Padukone wore a complete top to bottom red attire for the airport. She opted for shiny red leather pants with a turtleneck sweater and a red cap. She chose to wear electric pink stilettoes which clearly were a misfit.

Several social media users trolled Deepika Padukone for her fashion sense. They did not even spare Ranveer Singh for it as many said that her style reflected Ranveer’s impact on her life.

One of the users asked: “Is her stylist now Ranveer Singh?” Another user called her “Zomato delivery”. One more user highlighted how her attire “looks like a SUPER uncomfy airport outfit”.

Dragging Ranveer Singh into the conversation, one user wrote that she can now be called Ranveer Singh's wife. A similar comment came from another user who said, "Husband's fashion sense is rubbing off on her."