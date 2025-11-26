Image Credit : Getty

The WWE Speed Championship was introduced in March last year, designed to be defended exclusively on Speed, the American Wrestling web series developed by WWE. Marketed as an Internet Championship, it was open to talent from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Ricochet became the inaugural champion, followed by Andrade, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

Currently, NXT’s Jasper Troy holds the belt. Despite these names, the title quickly lost momentum and failed to capture lasting fan interest. Now defended only on NXT, its relevance has diminished, and the company may be better served by retiring it altogether.