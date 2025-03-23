Kareena Kapoor to Rashmika: Bollywood’s beautiful stars without makeup

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in Salman Khan's film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. It's hard to recognize her without makeup.
Katrina Kaif appeared in Salman Khan's film 'Tiger'. She looks like this without makeup in this picture.
Daisy Shah appeared in Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho'. You might not recognize her without makeup.
Hazel Keech appeared in Salman Khan's film 'Bodyguard'. Her no-makeup look is visible in this photo.
Rashmika Mandanna is going to appear in Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar'. She looks like this without makeup.
Anushka Sharma appeared in the film 'Sultan'. Salman Khan was also in the lead role with her in this movie.
Bhumika Chawla was the lead actress in the film 'Tere Naam'. She looks like this without makeup.
Zareen Khan appeared in the film 'Veer'. Her no-makeup look is visible in this photo.
