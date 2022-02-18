  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this

    First Published Feb 18, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Pete Davidson wants Kim Kardashian and her family to know that he is serious about the relationship and it is not just a fling

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this RCB

    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American comedian, Pete Davidson's romance seems going strong day by day. Since the last few days, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West has called out Pete and publicly accused him of being a home breaker. Kanye reportedly had also harassed' ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media. 
     

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this RCB

    Later, Kanye apologised and erased all pictures from his Instagram account, seemingly realising the consequences of his actions. On the other hand, the 28-years-old Pete Davidson is seen supporting Kim Kardashian thought-out the whole ongoing drama.
     

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this RCB

    Talking about Pete and Kim's relationship, it is headed for a serious route. According to ET's report, "Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. In his subtle ways, Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kardashian-Jenner family. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this RCB

    Pete wants to show them who he is and have the family know him better. He wants Kim's family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that.

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this RCB

    Amid all the Kanye West Kim's drama, it seems Pete has been keeping his cool and hasn't reacted to any of the posts despite the rapper taking replicated digs at him. Yesterday, Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram, and he is yet to share any posts, although his account is already following Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
     

    Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this RCB

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim and Pete have recently enjoyed their first Valentine's Day together and was spotted going for a romantic date. In the interview, Pete Davidson went official about his love for Kim Kardashian. Also Read: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth? How much she earn in a month? Read here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer RCB

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre RCB

    Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

    Bachchhan Paandey Jacqueline Fernandez first look as Sophie is out RCB

    Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a Happy Hobi Day RCB

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a ‘Happy Hobi Day’

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

    Recent Stories

    football Is there a split in Manchester United dressing room? Here is Cristiano Ronaldo subtle answer

    Is there a split in Manchester United's dressing room? Here's Ronaldo's subtle answer

    UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022 How to apply age limit and other details you need to know gcw

    UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022: How to apply, age limit and other details you need to know

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence gcw

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer RCB

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer

    tennis Novak Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australian Open admits to 'selfish' Covid act

    Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australia; admits to 'selfish' Covid act

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon
    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon