Is Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship just a fling or serious? Read this

Pete Davidson wants Kim Kardashian and her family to know that he is serious about the relationship and it is not just a fling

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American comedian, Pete Davidson's romance seems going strong day by day. Since the last few days, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West has called out Pete and publicly accused him of being a home breaker. Kanye reportedly had also harassed' ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media.



Later, Kanye apologised and erased all pictures from his Instagram account, seemingly realising the consequences of his actions. On the other hand, the 28-years-old Pete Davidson is seen supporting Kim Kardashian thought-out the whole ongoing drama.



Talking about Pete and Kim's relationship, it is headed for a serious route. According to ET's report, "Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. In his subtle ways, Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kardashian-Jenner family. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West again attacks her new love Pete Davidson

Pete wants to show them who he is and have the family know him better. He wants Kim's family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that.

Amid all the Kanye West Kim's drama, it seems Pete has been keeping his cool and hasn't reacted to any of the posts despite the rapper taking replicated digs at him. Yesterday, Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram, and he is yet to share any posts, although his account is already following Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.



Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram