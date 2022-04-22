Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    With her recent shoot for Khush Wedding magazine, Janhvi Kapoor gives bridal photoshoots with a modern vibe. Take a look at some of the diva's stunning photos.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    With her recent image for Khush Wedding magazine, Janhvi Kapoor is giving bridal photoshoots a modern feel. Janhvi Kapoor will next be featured in Good Luck Jerry, as well as Milli and Bawaal, both starring Sunny Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.
     

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Janhvi looks to be a lovely Indian bride in the first photo. Janhvi wore a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with a highly embroidered half-sleeve choli with plunging neckline and patterned golden embroidery.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    She draped a red dupatta with beautifully embroidered golden patterned work and gota patti borders inspired by Indian weddings. Janhvi wore classic and traditional enormous gold jewellery to complement her crimson gown.
     

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Her attire was finished by a massive studded choker necklace, rings, stacked gold bangles, a handcrafted matha patti, and a gold nose ring. A luminous complexion, a maroon lip tint, smoky metallic eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes completed her look.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Janhvi looked gorgeous in her second shot, which she wore in a sophisticated wedding gown. Tarun Tahiliani's light pink 16-kali georgette lehenga with multi-colored flower hand embroidery is shown.

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Multi-colored embroidery in various tones of pink and purple, as well as an amazing pink and purple border, adorn the voluminous lehenga. It was paired with a similar off-shoulder blouse with stunning pink floral embroidery and diamond embellishments cascading down the top's border. The cost of her lehenga is Rs. 1.3 lakh. Also Read: First look of Alia Bhatt after turning Mrs Ranbir Kapoor; check out her traditional getup

    Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks RBA

    Tarun Tahiliani's traditional gold earrings, little maang tikka, gold earrings, and gold finger ring bracelets completed Janhvi's second appearance. Her beauty options were a delicate pink lip colour and eyeshadow with a little bindi. Also Read: Ananya Panday in bikini: 7 times actress nailed her swimwear looks (Pictures)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Check out Deepika Padukone latest closet from lacy dresses to Indian sarees RBA

    Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Recent Stories

    Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger Brazil judge gcw

    Apple must compensate customer for selling iPhone without charger: Brazil judge

    IPL 2022 dc vs rr Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken snt

    IPL 2022: Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken?

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22 - adt

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper-dnm

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon