Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

With her recent image for Khush Wedding magazine, Janhvi Kapoor is giving bridal photoshoots a modern feel. Janhvi Kapoor will next be featured in Good Luck Jerry, as well as Milli and Bawaal, both starring Sunny Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.



Janhvi looks to be a lovely Indian bride in the first photo. Janhvi wore a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with a highly embroidered half-sleeve choli with plunging neckline and patterned golden embroidery.

She draped a red dupatta with beautifully embroidered golden patterned work and gota patti borders inspired by Indian weddings. Janhvi wore classic and traditional enormous gold jewellery to complement her crimson gown.



Her attire was finished by a massive studded choker necklace, rings, stacked gold bangles, a handcrafted matha patti, and a gold nose ring. A luminous complexion, a maroon lip tint, smoky metallic eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes completed her look.

Janhvi looked gorgeous in her second shot, which she wore in a sophisticated wedding gown. Tarun Tahiliani's light pink 16-kali georgette lehenga with multi-colored flower hand embroidery is shown.

Janhvi looked gorgeous in her second shot, which she wore in a sophisticated wedding gown. Tarun Tahiliani's light pink 16-kali georgette lehenga with multi-colored flower hand embroidery is shown.

Multi-colored embroidery in various tones of pink and purple, as well as an amazing pink and purple border, adorn the voluminous lehenga. It was paired with a similar off-shoulder blouse with stunning pink floral embroidery and diamond embellishments cascading down the top's border. The cost of her lehenga is Rs. 1.3 lakh.