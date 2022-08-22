Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone? Here's the truth

After being linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is now said to be reportedly dating 365 Days star Michele Morrone. Read on

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, is allegedly dating 365 Days star, Michele Morrone. Yes, you read that correctly! According to rumours, actor Michele Morrone, who is gearing up for the second part of the franchise, 'The Next 365 Days,' is reportedly dating Jacqueline Fernandez.



The rumours began to circulate after Jacqueline and Michele collaborated on Mud Mud Ke, a Bollywood song by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Their hot on-screen chemistry lit the screens on fire once the music video was published, and fans went crazy over it.



With their daring, the two raised the temperature, and their combination led people to assume they were in a real-life relationship.



Conversely, Morrone dispelled the relationship rumours when answering fan inquiries on his Instagram stories. The actor stated that he is presently single and is not seeing anyone. The actor appears to be concentrating on his job. Morrone rose to fame quickly after 365 Days went viral in 2020.



Morrone had a difficult time following his divorce from his designer ex-wife Rouba Saadeh. She also established Le Paradis Des Fous. Morrone and Rouba allegedly split ways due to a disagreement about the future. Michele felt upset and depressed. He quit performing until he was cast in 365 Days.



Jacqueline's romantic and PDA photos with Chandrasekhar were posted on social media, fueling speculation that the two were dating. However, the actress denied having any association with the conman.

