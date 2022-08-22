Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone? Here's the truth

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    After being linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is now said to be reportedly dating 365 Days star Michele Morrone. Read on

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, is allegedly dating 365 Days star, Michele Morrone. Yes, you read that correctly! According to rumours, actor Michele Morrone, who is gearing up for the second part of the franchise, 'The Next 365 Days,' is reportedly dating Jacqueline Fernandez. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The rumours began to circulate after Jacqueline and Michele collaborated on Mud Mud Ke, a Bollywood song by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Their hot on-screen chemistry lit the screens on fire once the music video was published, and fans went crazy over it. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With their daring, the two raised the temperature, and their combination led people to assume they were in a real-life relationship.
     

    Image: Still from the video

    Conversely, Morrone dispelled the relationship rumours when answering fan inquiries on his Instagram stories. The actor stated that he is presently single and is not seeing anyone. The actor appears to be concentrating on his job. Morrone rose to fame quickly after 365 Days went viral in 2020.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Morrone had a difficult time following his divorce from his designer ex-wife Rouba Saadeh. She also established Le Paradis Des Fous. Morrone and Rouba allegedly split ways due to a disagreement about the future. Michele felt upset and depressed. He quit performing until he was cast in 365 Days.
     

    Photo Courtesy: 365 days

    Jacqueline's romantic and PDA photos with Chandrasekhar were posted on social media, fueling speculation that the two were dating. However, the actress denied having any association with the conman. Also Read: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Know Telugu star's net worth, salary, cars, property and more

    Photo Courtesy: 365 days

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jacqueline after discovering her involvement in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh. According to reports, Jacqueline and Sukesh met in Chennai, and he had arranged for a private plane to meet her. Their romance began in 2021, and Sukesh reportedly used to message her from prison. Also Read: Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BOLD bikini picture Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looked sad netizens say Tiger ki Yaad me RBA

    BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad; netizens say, ‘Tiger ki Yaad me’

    Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad RBA

    Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad

    Is House of the Dragon better than Game of Thrones? Reviews are in read feedback from top critics RBA

    Is ‘House of the Dragon’ better than ‘Game of Thrones’? Reviews are in; read feedback from top critics

    GodFather Teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, in the political thriller; film to release on Dussera 2022 RBA

    GodFather Teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman, Nayanthara, in the political thriller; film to release on Dussera 2022

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why RBA

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Will Samsung bring 200MP cameras on its upcoming flagship phone Here s what we know gcw

    Will Samsung bring 200MP cameras on its upcoming flagship phone? Here's what we know

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 deliveries commence in India

    FTX Crypto Cup 2022: R Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen again but missed out on top prize-ayh

    FTX Crypto Cup 2022: R Praggnanandhaa defeats Magnus Carlsen again but misses out on top prize

    TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced on August 22 here s how to check scores gcw

    TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check scores

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar AJR

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon