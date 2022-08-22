Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Amit Shah calls the RRR star Jr NTR 'gem of Telugu cinema'; he also shared some glimpses of the meeting on his Twitter account. Take a look

Last night, August 21, Jr NTR met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad. Amit Shah tweeted several events' photos and captioned them, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."



While the actor dressed semi-formally in a blush-blue shirt and black pants, the politician wore his traditional white kurta pyjama. Since yesterday morning, moviegoers have been anticipating glances from the event.

Throughout the day, Jr NTR supporters speculated that he will be meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. As photographs of the two circulated on social media, the hashtag 'Amit Shah with NTR,' among others, became popular.

Following the huge success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Jr NTR fans are eager to see him on the big screen again. He has collaborated with filmmaker Prashanth Neel on the movie, which is provisionally named NTR31. The producers have revealed that the unnamed drama will begin filming in April 2023.

In an exclusive interview with an entertainment website, the Salaar director discussed his next project with Jr NTR, saying, "I am pleased about the picture." Please don't question me about the genre of the movie because it's still a long way off." When asked about his relationship with Jr NTR, the director stated, "I have been a fan of NTR for the previous 15 to 20 years." Before we started working on the script, we met 10 to 15 times casually. I wanted to get to know him better, like I do with all of my performers."