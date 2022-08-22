Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad

    Amit Shah calls the RRR star Jr NTR 'gem of Telugu cinema'; he also shared some glimpses of the meeting on his Twitter account. Take a look

    Is Jr NTR joining BJP? Actor meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    Last night, August 21, Jr NTR met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad. Amit Shah tweeted several events' photos and captioned them, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."
     
    While the actor dressed semi-formally in a blush-blue shirt and black pants, the politician wore his traditional white kurta pyjama. Since yesterday morning, moviegoers have been anticipating glances from the event. 

    Throughout the day, Jr NTR supporters speculated that he will be meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. As photographs of the two circulated on social media, the hashtag 'Amit Shah with NTR,' among others, became popular. 

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Know Telugu star's net worth, salary, cars, property and more


    Following the huge success of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Jr NTR fans are eager to see him on the big screen again. He has collaborated with filmmaker Prashanth Neel on the movie, which is provisionally named NTR31. The producers have revealed that the unnamed drama will begin filming in April 2023.

    Also Read: Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why

    In an exclusive interview with an entertainment website, the Salaar director discussed his next project with Jr NTR, saying, "I am pleased about the picture." Please don't question me about the genre of the movie because it's still a long way off." When asked about his relationship with Jr NTR, the director stated, "I have been a fan of NTR for the previous 15 to 20 years." Before we started working on the script, we met 10 to 15 times casually. I wanted to get to know him better, like I do with all of my performers."

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is House of the Dragon better than Game of Thrones? Reviews are in read feedback from top critics RBA

    Is ‘House of the Dragon’ better than ‘Game of Thrones’? Reviews are in; read feedback from top critics

    GodFather Teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, in the political thriller; film to release on Dussera 2022 RBA

    GodFather Teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman, Nayanthara, in the political thriller; film to release on Dussera 2022

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why RBA

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Ex PM Imran Khan charged under Anti terror Act over provocative speech may face arrest Report gcw

    Pak Ex-PM Imran Khan charged under Anti-Terror Act, may face arrest: Report

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23 step by step guide to download it gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23; step-by-step guide to download it

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Chelsea was the better team - Thomas Tuchel despite 0-3 defeat to Leeds United-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Chelsea was the better team' - Thomas Tuchel despite 0-3 defeat to Leeds United

    House of the Dragon Episode 1 LEAKED: HBO's much-awaited prequel of 'Game of Thrones' unfortunately on Torrent Sites RBA

    House of the Dragon Episode 1 LEAKED: HBO's much-awaited prequel of 'GOT' unfortunately on Torrent Sites

    Is House of the Dragon better than Game of Thrones? Reviews are in read feedback from top critics RBA

    Is ‘House of the Dragon’ better than ‘Game of Thrones’? Reviews are in; read feedback from top critics

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon