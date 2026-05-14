Foreign persons seeking Indian citizenship must meet the residence criteria outlined in the Citizenship Act, including having resided in India for a specified number of years prior to applying.

Born in Punjab's Dosanjh Kalan village, Dosanjh rose to prominence with albums such as G.O.A.T., MoonChild Era, Ghost, and Ishq Da Uda Ada, among others, and went on to become one of the most well-known personalities in Punjabi cinema and music. He has achieved national notoriety with films like as Udta Punjab, as well as worldwide prominence through appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a Coachella performance.