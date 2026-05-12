Diljit Dosanjh warned against harassing his fans at concerts after a disruption at his Calgary show. He clarified on Instagram that while protests outside are fine, disrupting the audience inside will not be tolerated and to stop fake narratives.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Monday issued a strong cautionary note, urging people to refrain from targeting his fans during his live shows and warning against the circulation of false narratives around such incidents.

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In a stern message shared on his Instagram handle, the singer said that while protests outside his events may be a matter of expression, any attempt to disturb the audience inside venues or target fans would not be acceptable. "Anyone can protest outside, but if you try to harass my fans by coming inside... it will not be tolerated. You are abusing my fans by putting these banners outside and bringing them inside. I am not going to tolerate this. This is not about the banner, but your intention behind it," Diljit wrote.

The singer also clarified that he had instructed his security personnel to remove individuals who attempt to disrupt the atmosphere at his shows. "I told the security personnel to remove anyone who is trying to disturb the event. I didn't say anything to any Banner. Don't spread Fake Narrative. I have been avoiding this since last year, BUT NOT ANY MORE.. Thank You. LOVE & PEACE," he added.

Disruption at Calgary Concert

Meanwhile, his statement came after videos from his Aura Tour concert in Calgary went viral online, showing the singer-actor halting his performance mid-show in response to a disruption in the audience. In the clips circulating on social media, Dosanjh can be seen pausing the concert and asking security and event organisers to remove individuals he said were attempting to disrupt the event.

The singer briefly stopped the performance during the ongoing Aura Tour concert in Calgary, Canada, after members of the audience were seen waving flags associated with pro-Khalistan sentiment. On noticing the situation, he asked those involved to refrain from such actions and directed the organisers and security teams to take appropriate steps to remove the individuals from the venue.

On the Work Front

Furthermore, on the work front, the singer-actor continues to remain actively engaged in multiple professional commitments, including international performances and film projects. He recently appeared on the popular American talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', where he spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry.

During the episode, Diljit reflected on one of the major highlights of his recent tour, a concert in Vancouver, Canada, where he performed before nearly 55,000 fans, including a large number from the Indian diaspora.

Alongside his global music tours, Diljit Dosanjh continues to remain active in films and entertainment projects. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.

The film features Diljit Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in key roles. It is produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026, with music released under Tips Music.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)