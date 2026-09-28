Divya Khossla has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid rumours of marriage trouble with Govinda. She slammed the actor for his public appearances with co-star Komal Swarnkar and said Sunita deserves respect after years of standing by her husband.

Actor Divya Khossla has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid ongoing speculation about trouble in her marriage to Govinda. In a strongly worded social media post, Divya questioned Govinda’s recent public appearances with Komal Swarnkar and said Sunita deserved more respect after years of standing by her husband. Taking to her Instagram Story, Divya shared a lengthy note about women’s independence, marriage and the importance of respecting relationships.

Divya Khossla on Govinda's Fame and Sunita's Sacrifices

Talking about the actor’s popularity during the 1990s, Divya said Govinda had been a favourite of many, including her mother. However, she said his recent appearances had changed how she viewed him. “Govinda Ji has been a very senior and respected actor watching his movies while growing up in the 90s was pure entertainment for all of us millennial kids. In fact, Govinda Ji, you were my mother’s favourite actor, and of course the favourite of 50 many others,” she wrote.

“Sunita Ji, as a woman, gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success. You were successful outside, but the credit does not go to you alone. I guess you never had to carry the responsibility of your children at home,” she added.

'Why Are We Being Subjected to This?'

Questioning Govinda’s appearances with Komal, Divya said she found the situation difficult to watch, particularly when discussions around their alleged relationship were being shared publicly. “Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us?”

The actor also spoke about Sunita’s feelings and said she deserved companionship and care at this stage of her life. “And yes Sunita Ji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me. At the age of 58, when women are of the age to be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into her old age with her husband by her side, looking after her. What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife? My heart goes out to you, Sunita Ji, and I’m sorry,” she wrote.

'You Have Lost Your Respect in My Eyes'

Divya ended her note by directly addressing Govinda, saying his actions had affected the respect she once had for him. “And my request to Govinda Ji: You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations and you have lost your respect in my eyes.”

Public Appearance Sparks Speculation

Divya’s post comes after Govinda recently attended the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is also his co-star in the upcoming film ‘Roopa’. Pictures and videos from their visit circulated on social media, leading to further speculation about their relationship. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 and have two children (ANI)