On Monday, the first look of Ravi Teja-starrer 'Irumudi' was unveiled. Shiva Nirvana's directorial is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The striking first look presents Ravi Teja in a powerful spiritual avatar- draped in traditional Ayyappa mala attire. He is seen in ecstatic mood at a celebratory procession filled with devotees and rich cultural detailing, creating a trance-like atmosphere.

Expressing his excitement, Ravi Teja wrote, "Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa"

About the Cast

The film promises well-defined roles for every character, adding richness to the narrative. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja's daughter. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles. (ANI)