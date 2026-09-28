Alia Bhatt wished husband Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday with a sweet post, calling him 'cutie'. She shared unseen pictures, including one with their daughter Raha, offering a glimpse into their bond and life as a couple.

Alia Bhatt's 'Cutie' Birthday Wish

Actor Alia Bhatt had a special birthday wish for her ‘cutie’ husband, Ranbir Kapoor, as he turned 44 on Monday. The actress shared a series of adorable pictures on her Instagram that gave fans a glimpse into their life as a couple. From their New York date to their wedding celebrations and cosy moments at home, Alia’s birthday post featured several pictures capturing their bond. She kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “HBD cutie.”

One of the pictures showed Ranbir sitting in Alia’s lap as the couple lovingly held each other and looked into each other’s eyes. Another picture featured the actor holding their daughter, Raha, while smiling at the camera. Alia covered Raha’s face with a flower emoji.

The birthday celebrations also saw Ranbir stepping out to meet his fans. Earlier in the day, the actor greeted fans from his balcony along with Alia before coming downstairs to meet them, pose for pictures and sign autographs. He also cut a birthday cake with paparazzi gathered outside his residence.

Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Ranbir is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He will play the role of Lord Rama in the two-part epic. The film also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and several other actors. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, and distributed by Sony Pictures globally (excluding India), Ramayana Part One is scheduled to release in theatres on November 8, 2026, while the second part is set to arrive during Diwali in 2027.

Apart from ‘Ramayana’, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release in January 2027 after facing multiple delays. Ranbir is also set to return as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal Park’. The film has been announced, but its release date is yet to be confirmed. (ANI)