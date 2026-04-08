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Who is Louise Buttler? Meet Gujarat Titans Star Jos Buttler's Wife; Know Their Love Story Amid IPL 2026 Buzz
Gujarat Titans Star Jos Buttler's wife Louise Buttler (née Webber) is a British fitness expert and entrepreneur. She is widely known as a professional Pilates trainer and has built her own identity in the wellness industry.
IPL 2026: Jos Buttler Back in the Spotlight
With IPL 2026 heating up, Jos Buttler continues to remain one of the most explosive batters in the tournament. Known for his aggressive stroke play and match-winning knocks, Buttler has been a key figure for his franchise this season as well.
Whether it’s chasing big totals or setting up strong starts, the England star’s performances are once again grabbing headlines. But while fans admire his on-field heroics, many are equally curious about his personal life—especially his wife, Louise Buttler.
Who Is Louise Buttler?
Louise Buttler (née Webber) is a British fitness expert and entrepreneur. She is widely known as a professional Pilates trainer and has built her own identity in the wellness industry.
Born in Somerset, England, Louise developed an early passion for fitness and turned it into a full-time career. Today, she runs her own Pilates platform and is admired for promoting a healthy lifestyle.
A Childhood Love Story Straight Out of a Movie
Jos and Louise’s relationship is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple reportedly met during their teenage years while still in school and quickly formed a close bond.
What started as a young friendship gradually turned into a serious relationship. Despite the challenges of professional cricket and long-distance phases, their bond only grew stronger over time.
Marriage After Years of Togetherness
After dating for several years, Jos Buttler and Louise tied the knot on October 21, 2017, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Their wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter, with the couple continuing to support each other through personal and professional milestones.
Family Life: Proud Parents of Three
The couple is blessed with three children. They welcomed their first daughter, Georgia Rose, in 2019, followed by another daughter, Margot, in 2021. Later, their family grew with the arrival of a baby boy in 2024.
Despite Buttler’s busy cricket schedule, the family is often seen sharing heartwarming moments together, giving fans a glimpse into their close-knit bond.
Career & Net Worth
Louise is not just known as a cricketer’s wife—she is a successful professional in her own right. As a Pilates instructor and entrepreneur, she earns independently and has an estimated net worth of around ₹90 lakh.
Her work in fitness and wellness has earned her a loyal following, and she continues to inspire many through her journey.
A Constant Support System in IPL
From cheering in the stands to supporting Buttler through highs and lows, Louise has been a constant pillar of strength. She has even been spotted during IPL seasons, backing her husband during crucial matches.
Their relationship reflects a perfect balance of love, ambition, and mutual respect.
More Than Just a Cricketer’s Wife
Louise Buttler’s journey proves that she is much more than just the partner of a cricket star. With her own career, strong individuality, and inspiring love story, she continues to win hearts—both on and off social media.
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