With IPL 2026 heating up, Jos Buttler continues to remain one of the most explosive batters in the tournament. Known for his aggressive stroke play and match-winning knocks, Buttler has been a key figure for his franchise this season as well.

Whether it’s chasing big totals or setting up strong starts, the England star’s performances are once again grabbing headlines. But while fans admire his on-field heroics, many are equally curious about his personal life—especially his wife, Louise Buttler.