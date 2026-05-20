A resurfaced interview by dancer Rubina Khan recalls an alleged on-set incident involving Karisma Kapoor and Saroj Khan, where a song shoot accident reportedly led to tension and a heated exchange.

A resurfaced interview of dancer Rubina Khan with Bollywood Thikana has brought back attention to an old incident involving actor Karisma Kapoor and late choreographer Saroj Khan, where a reported disagreement took place during a song shoot.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accident During Song Shoot

According to Rubina Khan’s recollection, the incident took place while filming a choreographed song that required actors to run to specific positions and stop on cue. The set reportedly included a tree structure where background dancers were positioned as part of the visual setup. During one take, a branch allegedly broke unexpectedly, causing a dancer to fall and accidentally land on Karisma Kapoor, leaving her injured.

Heated Reaction on Set

Rubina stated that the sudden accident triggered a strong emotional reaction from Karisma Kapoor, who allegedly became angry and shouted at the dancer involved. The situation escalated on set, creating tension among the crew members present during the shoot. The dancer, according to the account, immediately apologized, but the atmosphere reportedly remained strained.

Saroj Khan’s Intervention

As per the interview, Saroj Khan, known for her strict yet protective approach toward her dancers, intervened promptly. She reportedly objected to Karisma Kapoor’s reaction, emphasizing that the incident was accidental and that the dancer had no intention of causing harm. Despite efforts to resolve the situation on set, tensions did not ease completely.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartbreaking Story: When Superstar Dug Up His Pet Dog's Grave at 2 AM

Aftermath and Claims

Rubina Khan further claimed that following the incident, Saroj Khan chose not to collaborate with Karisma Kapoor again. However, these details remain based on recollections from the interview and have not been officially confirmed by either party. Over the years, both have maintained strong professional reputations in the film industry.