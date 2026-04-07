- Home
- Entertainment
- IPL 2026: Inside Mumbai Indians' Star Player Jasprit Bumrah's Net Worth: Assets, Lifestyle, Car Collection and Other Details
IPL 2026: Inside Mumbai Indians' Star Player Jasprit Bumrah's Net Worth: Assets, Lifestyle, Car Collection and Other Details
IPL 2026: As Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals today, all eyes are on Jasprit Bumrah—whose calm, precision-driven life off the field mirrors his match-winning presence. Check out his assets, net worth, lifestyle, cars and luxury watch collection
From IPL Star to Rs 55 Crore Empire: Bumrah’s Rise
Tonight’s clash is expected to spotlight Bumrah’s lethal bowling, but his journey off the pitch is just as compelling. Starting with a Rs 10 lakh IPL contract in 2013, he now commands nearly Rs 12 crore per season—making him one of the league’s most valuable players.
With a Grade A+ contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India worth Rs 7 crore annually, his income is both stable and elite. Add endorsements from Dream11, OnePlus, boAt, Royal Stag, UNIX, and BharatPe—each bringing in Rs 1.5–2 crore—and his estimated net worth reaches around Rs 55 crore.
Much like his bowling spells, his financial growth has been steady, controlled, and remarkably consistent.
Ahmedabad to Mumbai: Homes That Reflect His Mindset
Ahmedabad House – His Quiet Retreat
Back in Ahmedabad, Bumrah’s Rs 3 crore home offers a complete contrast to the noise of match days. Designed with modern minimalism, the space features open layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and Italian marble flooring.
A private gym reflects his discipline, while a balcony garden softens the space. A deeply personal corner holds match balls, jerseys, and trophies—not for display, but for reflection. It’s here that Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan, and their son Angad unwind away from the spotlight.
Mumbai Apartment – Built for a Fast Life
His Rs 2 crore apartment in Mumbai mirrors the pace of IPL life. Compact, efficient, and thoughtfully designed, it features muted interiors, functional spaces, and calming city views.
Unlike flashy celebrity homes, this one prioritises recovery—a place where Bumrah resets between matches like today’s high-pressure encounter.
Precision Beyond Cricket: Cars, Rolex & Personal Life
Even Bumrah’s luxury choices reflect his personality—measured, purposeful, and never excessive:
- Mercedes-Maybach S560 (Rs 2.3 crore) – refined luxury
- Nissan GT-R (Rs 2 crore) – speed and control
- Range Rover Velar (Rs 87 lakh) – sleek versatility
- Toyota Innova Crysta (Rs 19 lakh) – family reliability
- Hyundai Verna (Rs 10–17 lakh) – his early days
- Before buying the GT-R, he reportedly spent nearly five hours test-driving it—a small detail that perfectly captures his patience.
- His choice of accessory, the Rolex Daytona (around Rs 24 lakh), mirrors his bowling: precise, understated, and impactful.
Family: His Real Anchor
Married to Sanjana in 2021, Bumrah’s personal life is grounded in balance. While he dominates matches like today’s IPL clash, his off-field world remains calm and rooted.
The birth of their son Angad in 2023 added a new dimension to his life. Raised by his mother after losing his father early, Bumrah’s journey is one of resilience—and that quiet strength defines both his game and lifestyle.
ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Lights Up Kolkata as KKR Clash Faces Rain Drama (PHOTOS)
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.