Tonight’s clash is expected to spotlight Bumrah’s lethal bowling, but his journey off the pitch is just as compelling. Starting with a Rs 10 lakh IPL contract in 2013, he now commands nearly Rs 12 crore per season—making him one of the league’s most valuable players.

With a Grade A+ contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India worth Rs 7 crore annually, his income is both stable and elite. Add endorsements from Dream11, OnePlus, boAt, Royal Stag, UNIX, and BharatPe—each bringing in Rs 1.5–2 crore—and his estimated net worth reaches around Rs 55 crore.

Much like his bowling spells, his financial growth has been steady, controlled, and remarkably consistent.