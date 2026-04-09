Rishabh Pant has built an impressive net worth estimated at around Rs 100 crore, driven by his consistent performances for India national cricket team. A significant portion comes from the IPL, where his contract with Lucknow Super Giants is valued at approximately Rs 27 crore.

Additionally, he holds a central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, earning about Rs 5 crore annually, excluding match fees. Brand endorsements with companies like Adidas, Dream11, Realme, and Cadbury further boost his earnings.