- Home
- Entertainment
- IPL 2026: Inside LSG Wicket Keeper-Batsman Rishab Pant's ₹100 Crore Empire, Cars, Salary, IPL Earnings
IPL 2026: Inside LSG Wicket Keeper-Batsman Rishab Pant's ₹100 Crore Empire, Cars, Salary, IPL Earnings
IPL 2026: As Rishabh Pant gears up for the high-voltage clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, his on-field impact and off-field wealth continue to draw attention
Net Worth and Income Streams
Rishabh Pant has built an impressive net worth estimated at around Rs 100 crore, driven by his consistent performances for India national cricket team. A significant portion comes from the IPL, where his contract with Lucknow Super Giants is valued at approximately Rs 27 crore.
Additionally, he holds a central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, earning about Rs 5 crore annually, excluding match fees. Brand endorsements with companies like Adidas, Dream11, Realme, and Cadbury further boost his earnings.
Luxury Lifestyle: Properties and Car Collection
Off the field, Rishabh Pant enjoys a lavish lifestyle. He owns a premium residence in Delhi along with other real estate investments across northern India.
His garage reflects his love for high-end automobiles, featuring brands like Audi and Mercedes-Benz, along with the iconic Ford Mustang. These assets highlight both his financial growth and refined taste.
Investments and IPL Spotlight vs KKR
Beyond cricket, Rishabh Pant has diversified his portfolio through startup investments and sports ventures, ensuring long-term financial stability. He also participates in charitable initiatives, maintaining a balance between luxury and responsibility.
With today’s IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Pant is expected to play a defining role for Lucknow Super Giants. His ability to shift momentum could prove decisive in this crucial encounter.
ALSO READ: Charlie Dean targets T20 WC 2026 return, eyes growth of women's sport
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.