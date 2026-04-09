David Miller was left heartbroken after the Delhi Capitals suffered a one-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. His decision to refuse a single on the penultimate ball backfired, leading to a last-ball run-out and a viral video of him sitting alone in the dressing room.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Miller cut a lone figure following a heartbreaking one-run defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 9.

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KL Rahul’s 92-run knock and Miller’s valiant innings of 41 off 20 balls kept the Capitals in the hunt in the 211-run chase, but the last-ball finish handed the Titans a dramatic win. In the final over, the South African batter attempted a crucial single that could’ve forced a Super Over, only to have wicketkeeper Jos Buttler run out Kuldeep Yadav at the striker’s end, sealing a heart-wrenching one-run defeat for DC.

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When the Delhi Capitals needed just two runs off two balls to win, David Miller refused a single on the penultimate ball, despite an easy being an over that would’ve tied the game and taken it to a Super Over. However, the South African batter’s decision to stay back and take the strike to hit a winning run ultimately backfired as the Titans executed a perfect run-out, leaving DC short by one run.

Miller’s refusal to take a single sparked a debate among cricket experts and fans, as many questioned whether the decision cost Delhi Capitals a chance to force a Super Over.

Also Read: IPL 2026: David Miller’s Single Refusal Sparks Massive Debate After DC’s 1-Run Defeat to GT in Delhi

Heartbroken Miller Alone in Dressing Room

The heartbreaking defeat might have lingered long in the minds of the Delhi Capitals squad, but it was David Miller who bore the brunt of the emotions. His refusal to take a single became the focal point of post-match discussions, with fans and experts debating whether a safer run could have taken the game into the Super Over.

In a video posted by the Delhi Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Miller was seen sitting alone in the team’s dressing room, seemingly heartbroken and lost in thought, as the reality of the one-run defeat sank in. The DC’s dressing room was completely sombre after a heartbreaking defeat, but the South African batter remained seated, quietly processing the loss.

DC head coach Hemang Badani hugged and patted Miller on the back, offering comfort as the batter struggled to hold back tears following the crushing defeat.

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David Miller fought valiantly till the end despite a finger injury, which forced him to retire hurt at the start of the 14th over before returning later to play a blistering cameo. His 41 off 20 balls showcased his intent and fearless approach, keeping Delhi Capitals in contention until the final ball.

‘This Is So Hard for a Player’

David Miller’s lone figure in the dressing room perfectly captured the agony of the narrow defeat. The viral video posted by the Delhi Capitals on its X handle saw cricket fans and enthusiasts talking extensively about Miller’s solitary moment in the dressing room.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a mix of sympathy and debate over Miller’s decision, with many acknowledging the immense pressure he faced, some urging him to learn from the experience, while others praised his courage and intent despite the injury, calling it a remarkable innings that kept Delhi in contention until the final ball.

Some fans praised Miller’s courage and intent despite the pressure, while others debated his decision, calling it a brave but costly choice in a nail-biting finish.

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With two wins and a defeat, Delhi Capitals are currently at the fourth spot with four points and have a net run rate of +0.811 in three matches. The Axar Patel-led side will look to make a comeback when they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11.

Also Read: ‘Not Today’ – KL Rahul’s Mix-Up Leaves Stubbs Stranded As Delhi Capitals Lose (WATCH)