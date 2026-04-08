The couple’s Bandra residence is all about quiet sophistication. Think soft white walls, muted furniture, and warm wooden flooring that create a calming, Pinterest-worthy vibe. Expansive glass windows open up to sweeping sea views, flooding the space with natural light and making every corner feel effortlessly photogenic.

Their family room, detailed with premium wood finishes and minimal décor, showcases a refined aesthetic that leans toward understated elegance rather than excess. The balcony, often seen in their social media posts, doubles as a sunset-viewing haven — a small yet powerful reminder that luxury lies in experiences as much as design.