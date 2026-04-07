Hardik Pandya continues to be one of the biggest names in the IPL 2026, leading the Mumbai Indians as captain. This season has seen a mix of challenges and comebacks for the all-rounder.

Recent reports confirm that Pandya is returning to action after recovering from illness, which is a major boost for the Mumbai Indians’ campaign. His leadership remains crucial as the team looks to regain its dominance and push for another title.

With his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Pandya remains a key match-winner and one of the most influential players in the tournament.