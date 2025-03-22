user
user

IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for KKR's opening match, fans celebrate [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata for IPL 2025’s opening match, greeting fans with waves and flying kisses. Fans are hopeful his presence will bring KKR more success this season.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

The IPL 2025 season is kicking off with high excitement, and the first match will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Fans are eagerly awaiting this thrilling encounter, which marks the beginning of the new season.

 

article_image2

Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, arrived in Kolkata late last evening to attend the inauguration ceremony of the IPL match. Despite the late arrival, the media and fans eagerly waited at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan greeted them with waves and flying kisses, spreading joy among the crowd.

[WATCH VIDEO]
 


article_image3

The superstar looked effortlessly stylish in casual attire, sporting a white t-shirt, blue jacket, and jeans, along with his signature glasses. His video quickly went viral, with fans calling him "the last of superstars." With KKR having won IPL 2024, fans are hopeful that SRK’s presence will bring more success this season.

ALSO READ: Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Actress breaks silence ahead of IPL 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' released; Check NTI

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s first collaborative album 'I Said I Love You First' released; Check

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi' film to hit theaters on THIS date - Check NTI

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi' film to hit theaters on THIS date – Check

WWE: Cody Rhodes Most Heated Moments Inside the Ring

WWE: Cody Rhodes’ Most Heated Moments Inside the Ring

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 premieres May 4- Watch the trailer SRI

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 premieres May 4 – Watch the trailer

Blake Lively files motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's $400M defamation lawsuit SRI

Blake Lively files motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400M defamation lawsuit

Recent Stories

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted ddr

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates Durga Arrival Elephant Kalash Sthapana RBA

Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity dmn

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT RBA

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal divorce: Did couple showcase fake romance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? RBA

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal divorce: Did couple showcase fake romance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon