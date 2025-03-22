IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata for KKR's opening match, fans celebrate [WATCH]

Read Full Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata for IPL 2025’s opening match, greeting fans with waves and flying kisses. Fans are hopeful his presence will bring KKR more success this season.



The IPL 2025 season is kicking off with high excitement, and the first match will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Fans are eagerly awaiting this thrilling encounter, which marks the beginning of the new season.

Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, arrived in Kolkata late last evening to attend the inauguration ceremony of the IPL match. Despite the late arrival, the media and fans eagerly waited at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan greeted them with waves and flying kisses, spreading joy among the crowd. [WATCH VIDEO]



The superstar looked effortlessly stylish in casual attire, sporting a white t-shirt, blue jacket, and jeans, along with his signature glasses. His video quickly went viral, with fans calling him "the last of superstars." With KKR having won IPL 2024, fans are hopeful that SRK’s presence will bring more success this season. ALSO READ: Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Actress breaks silence ahead of IPL 2025

Latest Videos