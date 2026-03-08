On International Women's Day 2026, Nita Ambani launched the 'HERoes' movement through Reliance Foundation. The initiative aims to support and encourage women to discover their inner strength and leadership potential, reflecting her empowerment work.

Philanthropist and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday announced the launch of HERoes, a movement aimed at supporting women and encouraging them to discover the hero within themselves, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2026. The initiative was unveiled through a social media announcement by Reliance Foundation, highlighting Ambani's long-standing commitment to empowering women through her work across education, healthcare, sports, rural transformation and arts and culture. "Our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani, has always believed in the power of women to shape a better world. Through her work across education, sports, healthcare, rural transformation, art and culture, she continues to empower and inspire countless women to believe in themselves and rise to their limitless potential," the post stated. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reliance Foundation (@reliancefoundation)

A Movement for Women's Empowerment

According to the announcement, the HERoes movement aims to provide encouragement and support to women while inspiring them to recognise their inner strength and leadership potential. The launch aligns with the spirit of International Women's Day, celebrated globally on March 8 each year.

Celebrating International Women's Day 2026

International Women's Day 2026 marks the 115th anniversary of the first international observance in 1911. The day honours the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while also serving as a call to action for gender equality and awareness about challenges such as discrimination and violence. The official theme for 2026, as declared by UN Women, is "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls."

A Nod to Indian Craftsmanship

For the launch, Nita Ambani made a notable style statement while celebrating Indian craftsmanship. She wore a handwoven Banarasi saree from the Swadesh initiative, featuring delicate floral motifs in soft pastel hues. The traditional drape was paired with an intricately hand-embroidered blouse designed by celebrity fashion designer Anamika Khanna, with detailed embroidery on the sleeves. Her look was complemented by large circular diamond-studded earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a traditional red bindi. Soft, dewy makeup and open flowing hair completed the elegant ensemble. (ANI)