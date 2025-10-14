- Home
Inside Shahid Kapoor’s Lavish Lifestyle: A Peek Into His Net Worth, Cars & Dream Home
Shahid Kapoor lives a luxurious life with a beautiful sea-facing home, expensive cars, and a net worth of around ₹300 crore. Despite his wealth, he keeps his lifestyle simple and elegant.
Shahid Kapoor Lifestyle
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor lives life king-size, from posh sea-facing apartments to luxury cars and a solid net worth, he has built an enviable life both on and off screen.
Shahid’s Stunning Sea-Facing Home in Worli
Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput moved into a sprawling duplex in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area in 2019. The property, located in the iconic Three Sixty West tower, is worth a staggering ₹58 crore. Spread across 8,625 sq ft, it offers panoramic sea views, open balconies, a private elevator, and interiors filled with art, luxury finishes, and warmth. It’s not just a house — it’s a statement of his success.
Car Collection That Screams Luxury
Shahid is a known car enthusiast, and his garage reflects just that. He recently added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth ₹3.5 crore to his collection. His other cars include a Mercedes S-Class S580, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Jaguar XKR-S, Range Rover Vogue, and a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, each one combining speed with style.
A Net Worth That Keeps Growing
Shahid Kapoor’s estimated net worth stands at around ₹300 crore. He reportedly charges ₹25 crore per film and earns additional income from brand endorsements (about ₹4 crore per deal). He also profits through real estate investments and startup deals. Some of his properties are even rented out for additional income.
Simple Taste, Stylish Life
Despite his massive wealth, Shahid maintains a tasteful lifestyle, blending luxury with elegance. He’s not flashy but clearly knows how to enjoy the finer things. His home reflects modern aesthetics, his car collection is curated with precision, and he often travels with family, balancing fame with personal peace.