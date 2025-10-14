Image Credit : Instagram

Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput moved into a sprawling duplex in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area in 2019. The property, located in the iconic Three Sixty West tower, is worth a staggering ₹58 crore. Spread across 8,625 sq ft, it offers panoramic sea views, open balconies, a private elevator, and interiors filled with art, luxury finishes, and warmth. It’s not just a house — it’s a statement of his success.