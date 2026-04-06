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Inside Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Stunning Sea-Facing Mumbai Home & Lavish Lifestyle
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among Bollywood’s most loved power couples. From their sea-facing Mumbai home to successful careers and lavish lifestyle, they perfectly define luxury, fame, and modern-day stardom in India today.
Vicky Kausha, Katrina Kaif Lavish Lifestyle
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. Known for their talent and stylish lifestyle, they’ve won hearts on and off screen since their December 2021 wedding, becoming a true symbol of modern Bollywood romance.
A Power Couple with Massive Net Worth
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are both highly successful in their careers. While Vicky’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 41 crore, Katrina’s is significantly higher, reportedly between Rs 224 crore and Rs 263 crore, thanks to films, endorsements, Kay Beauty, and investments.
Lavish 4-BHK Sea-Facing Apartment in Juhu
The couple lives in a stunning 4-BHK sea-facing apartment in Juhu’s prestigious Rajmahal building. Located on the 8th floor, the sprawling 7,000 sq. ft. home offers breathtaking Arabian Sea views, along with six bathrooms, two balconies, and dedicated staff quarters.
Minimalist Décor with a Warm Touch
Their home features a simple yet elegant design, with exposed brick walls, warm Edison lighting, and lush indoor plants creating a cosy, natural vibe. The spacious sea-facing balcony, with bamboo furniture and greenery, is perfect for unwinding.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif: What 7 Bollywood Stars Charge for Weddings & Private Events
Living the Glamorous Life
Apart from their stunning home, Vicky and Katrina are known for their luxurious yet grounded lifestyle. From attending high-profile parties to enjoying exotic vacations, they balance fame and privacy well, while their passion for fitness and fashion always stands out.
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