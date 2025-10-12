Inside Akshay Kumar’s Lavish Seafacing Mumbai Bungalow: A Stunning Tour [PHOTOS]
Akshay Kumar’s Juhu bungalow, designed by Twinkle Khanna, boasts elegant interiors, stunning sea views, modern art, and a serene garden with personal touches, reflecting their stylish, comfortable family lifestyle in Mumbai’s prime location.
Akshay Kumar resides with his family in a lavish bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at approximately ₹80 crore. The stunning property boasts breathtaking sea views and stands as a symbol of the actor’s success and elegant lifestyle in one of Mumbai’s prime locations.
The interiors of Akshay Kumar’s Juhu bungalow were designed by his wife, Twinkle Khanna. She blended multiple styles and design techniques to create a warm, elegant space that reflects their personality, while ensuring the home is filled with comfort, charm, and functionality throughout.
The bungalow features a breathtaking dining area, enhanced by large glass windows that flood the space with natural light and offer scenic views of lush greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere for family meals and gatherings.
Modern art plays a key role in the home’s aesthetic, with each room featuring carefully curated paintings and artwork. Twinkle Khanna embraced an organic theme throughout the interiors, adding natural textures and elements to create a harmonious and visually rich living space.
Twinkle designed the bedrooms with light wall colors, giving each a unique touch. The ground floor includes a deluxe wardrobe, a modern kitchen, and a state-of-the-art home theater for ultimate comfort and style.
Twinkle Khanna, a writer herself, designed a special workspace in their home, complete with extensive bookshelves and modern art pieces. This room serves as a creative haven, blending functionality with artistic elements to inspire her writing and provide a peaceful environment.
The bungalow features a beautiful garden filled with diverse plants, including mango trees planted in memory of Twinkle Khanna’s father, Rajesh Khanna, adding a personal and sentimental touch to the lush outdoor space.
The garden is beautifully decorated with a cozy seating area, large sculptures, comfortable chairs, and swings, creating a perfect blend of relaxation and artistic charm.