Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, their marriage Away from the political spotlight, Vijay’s personal life has largely remained private over the years. He married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999, in a traditional ceremony in Chennai. Their story is often reported as one that began outside the film industry.

Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil based in the UK at the time, was a fan of Vijay and met him after watching his film Poove Unakkaga. What started as a fan interaction gradually developed into a relationship, with both families eventually getting involved before the couple tied the knot.