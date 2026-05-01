IPL 2026 Match Today, CSK Vs SRH: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, and key player details for the 18th May IPL 2026 clash.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 63 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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CSK are placed sixth on the points table with six wins and six losses from 12 matches. Their three-match winning streak was halted in the last outing when they suffered a comprehensive defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have played 12 matches, winning seven and losing five. After a slow start with just one win in their first four games, SRH bounced back strongly to claim six victories in their next eight. However, they were outplayed in their last fixture, losing to Gujarat Titans by 82 runs.

Pitch Report At Chepauk

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted six matches so far this season, with chasing teams winning four of them. The average first-innings score has been around 189. Captains winning the toss are expected to bowl first, given the trend of successful chases.

CSK Vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 23

CSK Wins: 15

SRH Wins: 8

No Result: 0

First Fixture: April 25, 2013 (CSK win)

Most Recent Fixture: April 18, 2026 (SRH win)

CSK Vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma/MS Dhoni (wk), Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh.

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge/Harsh Dube.

Impact Player: Travis Head

CSK Vs SRH Key Players To Watch

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): Klaasen has amassed 508 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 153.94. His ability to settle in before unleashing big shots has made him a consistent performer this season.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK): Despite conceding heavily in the last game, Kamboj has been a standout bowler with 19 wickets in IPL 2026. His new-ball skills and accurate yorkers in the death overs remain crucial for CSK.

CSK Vs SRH Predicted Winner

Chennai Super Kings are the favorites heading into this contest. The spin-friendly Chepauk surface suits their bowling strengths, particularly with Noor Ahmad in form. While SRH’s batting has been explosive, CSK’s balanced attack and home advantage could tilt the game in their favor.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win the match.