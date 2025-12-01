- Home
Inside Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Iqbal’s Mumbai Home With Luxe Interiors, Sunset Balcony & Private Deck - PHOTOS
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have completed the renovation of their lavish Bandra home. The couple has now shared a full vlog tour, showcasing the luxury, comfort, and personal style of their new space.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have finally settled into their newly renovated home in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality. After months of sharing glimpses of the makeover process, the couple has now given fans a complete tour of their lavish multi-bedroom apartment through a new vlog.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
The tour begins with the highlight of the home, a massive living room that instantly grabs attention. The space is so expansive that Zaheer is seen moving around on a kick scooter for fun. He humorously calls it their “bedroom,” since the couple spends most of their time lounging there.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
Right next to the seating space is a stylish dining area. Wooden chairs with blue leather upholstery are paired with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, making the space look brighter and larger. A huge glossy clock and a decorated shelf full of books, plants, and memoirs add a sophisticated touch.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
The balcony is one of the most relaxing corners of the home, designed with white brick walls, cosy seating and wooden accents. With lush green plants and a stunning view of the Mumbai skyline, it’s the couple’s favourite spot to enjoy peaceful sunsets together.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
The kitchen carries a fully modular look with a sleek all-steel finish, from appliances to counters, reflecting a modern, gourmet-inspired design.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
The bedroom continues the home’s soft white theme and opens to another gorgeous balcony view via remote-controlled curtains. The actress also shared her glam wardrobe setup, neatly organized trinkets, stunning accessories, and well-arranged shoe racks, included.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
The couple also has a private den, a laid-back zone for chilling, gaming, or watching films, a true comfort corner of the house. Sonakshi has brightened every room with her love for plants, adding freshness and pops of green to the interiors.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
Their apartment is divided into east and west wings, both styled with teak-wood finishes, enhancing the earthy, premium feel. A funky powder bathroom sits between the sections, already grabbing attention with quirky art and playful elements.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
The couple has created a compact yet functional gym space inside their apartment, equipped with essential workout machines and weights. It allows Sonakshi to maintain her fitness routine at home. The area is bright, motivating and reflects the actress’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle.
Sonakshi Sinha–Zaheer Lavish Home
An elegant outdoor deck extends from the living space, featuring white brick walls and warm wooden décor. Sonakshi reveals that this cozy corner offers breathtaking views of the Mumbai skyline, especially during sunset. A bold orange couch here pops beautifully against the minimalist backdrop, while a unique holographic couple portrait brings their personality into the space.
