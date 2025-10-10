- Home
Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Dreamy Mumbai Mansion Featuring Plush Decor & Art [PHOTOS]
Get a sneak peek into Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious Mumbai bungalow, featuring a serene yoga space, a royal kitchen with marble flooring, and a beautiful garden filled with her favorite fruits and flowers.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty resides in a stunning luxury bungalow in Mumbai. Her home reflects elegance and grandeur. This photo offers a glimpse into her beautifully designed drawing room, showcasing sophisticated interiors, tasteful decor, and a perfect blend of modern and traditional elements.
Shilpa Shetty’s bedroom exudes luxury and elegance. Designed by the actress herself, the space features a warm palette of brown and off-white tones, creating a serene and stylish atmosphere. Her personal touch adds charm and sophistication to the overall interior design.
Shilpa Shetty, a dedicated yoga enthusiast, has a special exercise area in her luxurious Mumbai bungalow. This serene space is designed for her daily yoga and fitness routines, reflecting her commitment to health and wellness right within the comfort of her home.
Shilpa Shetty’s kitchen has a royal touch, featuring elegant marble-finish flooring and a beautifully designed interior. The space combines style and functionality, reflecting her refined taste and attention to detail in every corner of her luxurious Mumbai home.
Shilpa Shetty’s living area is the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. It features plush sofas that invite relaxation, complemented by tasteful decor and soft lighting. The space exudes warmth and style, making it ideal for both cozy family moments and entertaining guests.
Shilpa Shetty’s house features a spacious garden, adding a touch of nature to her luxurious home. She has personally planted her favorite fruits and flowers, creating a peaceful green retreat that reflects her love for gardening and a healthy, holistic lifestyle.
Shilpa Shetty has a dedicated temple space in her home, designed for peace and devotion. She often prays there with her family, making it a serene corner that reflects her deep spiritual beliefs and adds a sacred touch to her luxurious residence.