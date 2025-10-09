Inside Abhishek Bachchan’s Dubai Bungalow: A Peek Into His Luxurious Lifestyle
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan owns a lavish bungalow in Dubai, valued in crores. Designed as per Vastu, he often vacations here with family. Let’s take a peek inside this stunning home.
There are beautiful inside stairs in Abhishek Bachchan’s bungalow. The house features modern amenities, making it both stylish and comfortable for the family.
This photo shows Abhishek Bachchan's living room, which exudes a royal and elegant vibe with its tasteful decor and luxurious furnishings.
Abhishek Bachchan's bedroom can be seen in this picture. The room features excellent ventilation, allowing plenty of natural light and fresh air, making it both comfortable and inviting.
This is the stylish, designer kitchen of Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai bungalow, featuring modern fittings and a sleek layout that perfectly blends luxury with functionality.
Abhishek Bachchan's bungalow features a very classy and well-designed washroom. The space includes a modern bathtub, adding a touch of luxury and comfort to the overall aesthetic.