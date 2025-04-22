- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s beautiful journey from friendship to marriage
Inside Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s beautiful journey from friendship to marriage
Let's look at Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s love story is a beautiful journey that began with friendship and grew into a lifelong bond. From their first meeting to their grand wedding.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s beautiful journey
Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh share a heartwarming love story that began as a strong friendship and blossomed into a beautiful marriage. Their journey is filled with sweet moments, unwavering support, and a bond that stands the test of time. Here’s a look at their incredible relationship, from the early days to their happily-ever-after.
1. The First Meeting – A Professional Start
Rohit Sharma met Ritika Sajdeh through his association with sports management, as she was a sports manager working closely with cricketers. Their friendship began on a professional note, but their connection deepened with time.
2. From Friends to Soulmates
Initially, Rohit and Ritika shared a strong friendship, often seen supporting each other in their respective fields. Over the years, their close bond turned into love, setting the stage for a lifelong commitment.
3. The Dream Proposal
In 2015, Rohit Sharma proposed to Ritika at the Borivali Sports Complex, a place that held special significance for him. The heartfelt proposal made headlines, capturing the romantic side of the cricket star.
4. The Grand Wedding Celebration
Their wedding, held in December 2015, was a grand affair, attended by cricketing icons and Bollywood celebrities. The event was a perfect blend of love, tradition, and festive celebrations.
5. Ritika’s Constant Support in Rohit’s Career
Ritika has been a pillar of strength for Rohit, cheering him on during his biggest cricketing moments. Her emotional reactions to his victories have won the hearts of fans worldwide.
6. A Happy Family Life
Rohit and Ritika are now proud parents to their daughter, Samaira, completing their perfect family. Their love continues to grow, making them one of Indian cricket’s most adored couples.