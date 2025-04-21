Mumbai Indians star batter overtook Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 6,769 runs to become the second leading run-getter in the history of IPL. RCB stalwart Virat Kohli currently leads the chart with 8326 runs.

India skipper and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit achieved the feat during his side's clash against long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the home ground of Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. He has now scored 6,786 runs.

The 'Hitman' produced a vintage knock of 76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 168.89. It was his first half-century in this season.

Rohit Sharma's IPL career

Rohit has now scored 158 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name.

In 264 IPL matches and 259 innings, Rohit, who has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in his career, has scored 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 131.61. He has scored two centuries and 44 fifties. His best score is 109*.

He has outdone Shikhar, who had made 6,769 runs in 222 IPL matches at an average of 35.25, the strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 51 fifties and best score of 106*.

The all-time run-getter in IPL history is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, who has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26, with eight centuries and 59 fifties. His best score is 113*.

Mumbai Indians keep their playoffs hopes alive?

Coming to the match, a quickfire 32 in 15 balls (four boundaries and two sixes) by teen debutant Ayush Mhatre and fifties from Shivam Dube (50 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (53* in 35 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) powered CSK to 176/5 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) was the top bowler for MI.

During the run-chase, after a 63-run stand between Rohit and Ryan Rickelton (24 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six), Rohit (76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) chasing down the total in 15.4 overs.

MI are in sixth spot with four wins in four matches, with eight points. CSK are at the bottom with just two wins and six losses.