Image Credit : instagram

Born Bhanurekha Ganesan, the daughter of veteran actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, Rekha rose from early struggles to become one of Indian cinema’s most revered performers. With over 180 films to her credit, she has delivered unforgettable performances in Umrao Jaan, Silsila, and Khoon Bhari Maang. Her transformation from a hesitant debutante to a style icon and powerhouse performer earned her a National Award and multiple Filmfare accolades. Beyond the silver screen, Rekha remains a symbol of elegance, grace, and timeless allure — much like the home she lives in.