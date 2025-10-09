Inside Rekha's Iconic Bandra Bungalow 'Basera' Serenity Meets Luxury (PHOTOS)
Rekha Birthday: Bollywood Icon Rekha lives at her iconic Bandra house, poetically named ‘Basera’. The ‘Umrao Jaan’ actress turns 71 tomorrow. On the occasion let's take a look at her peaceful abode
Rekha’s Timeless Abode: Basera on Bandstand
Nestled on the scenic Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai, Bollywood’s evergreen diva Rekha resides in her magnificent home, Basera. This Rs 100-crore mansion is a visual masterpiece that draws the attention of fans and tourists alike. Surrounded by lush greenery and featuring an umbrella-shaped entrance, the house exudes the same elegance and mystery that define Rekha herself. The design elements, reminiscent of her iconic film Umrao Jaan, blend classical charm with regal sophistication, making Basera one of Mumbai’s most admired celebrity homes.
The Queen of Grace: Rekha’s Illustrious Journey
Born Bhanurekha Ganesan, the daughter of veteran actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, Rekha rose from early struggles to become one of Indian cinema’s most revered performers. With over 180 films to her credit, she has delivered unforgettable performances in Umrao Jaan, Silsila, and Khoon Bhari Maang. Her transformation from a hesitant debutante to a style icon and powerhouse performer earned her a National Award and multiple Filmfare accolades. Beyond the silver screen, Rekha remains a symbol of elegance, grace, and timeless allure — much like the home she lives in.
Wealth, Location, and the Beverly Hills of Bollywood
Rekha’s net worth, estimated at ₹332 crore, reflects her decades-long success and astute investments. Her prized possession, Basera, is located at Sea Springs Bungalow No. 2, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand, Bandra (West) — right between Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments. This elite stretch of Mumbai is often called the “Beverly Hills of Bollywood,” known for its sea-facing mansions, lush greenery, and star-studded neighborhood. The area’s mix of privacy and glamour perfectly suits Rekha’s discreet yet luxurious lifestyle.
Inside the World of Basera: Rekha’s Private Sanctuary
The interiors of Basera mirror Rekha’s refined taste — a fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics and modern comfort. Elegant wooden furniture, rich earthy tones, handcrafted décor, and Indian artifacts fill the rooms with warmth and nostalgia. Large windows flood the interiors with natural light, creating a serene ambience. Outside, thick bamboo walls and dense foliage provide both beauty and privacy, embodying Rekha’s reclusive and introspective nature. Her home isn’t just a residence; it’s a sanctuary — an artistic reflection of her soul and cinematic legacy.