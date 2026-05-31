Inside RCB Wicket-Keeper Jitesh Sharma’s Minimalist Contemporary Amravati Home
Step into the private world of cricketer Jitesh Sharma’s Amravati residence. Discover six striking design choices that define his luxury bungalow, from airy living spaces to a professional-grade fitness suite.
Premium Amravati Location
Jitesh Sharma resides in one of Amravati’s upscale residential pockets, a choice that reflects both comfort and exclusivity. While his private venture, Jitesh Sharma 55 (OPC) Private Limited, lists its registered address in Rahatgaon, a developing suburban locality - his personal residence is firmly rooted in the city’s premium zone. This decision highlights his preference for balancing modern luxury with proximity to his roots.
Modern Multi-Story Bungalow
Unlike apartments or gated complexes, Jitesh Sharma’s home is a multi-level independent bungalow. The structure embodies contemporary architecture, with clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic. Market experts estimate that luxury independent bungalows in Amravati’s prime areas command values between ₹2.5 crore and ₹4 crore in 2026, placing his residence firmly in the high-end bracket.
Minimalist Interior Palette
The interiors follow a minimalist contemporary theme, with whites, soft greys, and light-toned wood dominating the palette. This restrained approach avoids clutter and emphasizes openness. The design philosophy is evident in every corner, from the living hall to private spaces, creating a calm and sophisticated atmosphere that mirrors his disciplined lifestyle.
Density-First Living Room
The main hall is designed around airflow and natural light. Low-profile furniture and an open-plan layout ensure that the space feels expansive without unnecessary visual distractions. This “density-first” approach maximizes comfort while maintaining a sleek, understated look. It’s a deliberate choice that reflects both functionality and aesthetic clarity.
Memorabilia Wall Of Achievements
One of the standout features of Jitesh Sharma’s home is the dedicated gallery wall. Here, his 2022 Asian Games Gold Medal takes pride of place, alongside India caps and “Player of the Match” trophies from his breakout IPL seasons in 2023 and 2025. This wall is a timeline of his journey, a personal museum that celebrates milestones in his cricketing career.
Professional Fitness Suite
Jitesh Sharma’s bungalow includes a private conditioning suite that goes beyond a standard home gym. Equipped with high-speed cameras for shadow-batting analysis and recovery technology like cryotherapy tubs, the space reflects his commitment to peak performance. It’s a professional-grade setup that ensures he can train and recover effectively without leaving home.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.