Rain in Badrinath, Joshimath, and nearby areas has lowered temperatures, providing relief from intense summer heat to pilgrims and tourists. Visitors from hot states like Delhi and Maharashtra are enjoying the pleasant, cooler weather.

A change in weather conditions across Badrinath, Jyotirmath (Joshimath), Govindghat, and nearby areas, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, has led to a noticeable drop in temperature.

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Relief for Tourists from Summer Heat

Following the change in weather conditions, pilgrims and tourists arriving from Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states have also experienced relief from the intense summer heat.

Visitors Share Experiences

One of the tourists shared, "People who want to go on a spiritual trip and also find respite from the heat usually come to Joshimath. I recently visited Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places. The weather was quite hot. However, when I came to Joshimath, I found relief. The weather is cooler. There is also mild rain."

A tourist from Maharashtra shared how she witnessed warm weather in Delhi and Dehradun. "We came to Joshimath and found pleasant weather. It is raining occasionally, and it feels very good. We are planning to go to Badrinath, and we are expecting similar weather over there," she said.

Picturesque Landscape Adds to Charm

Notably, with the changing weather, clouds have now begun hovering over the hills, creating a picturesque landscape that is drawing the attention of visitors and adding to the region's natural charm.