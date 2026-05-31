The biggest talking point from Karan Johar’s birthday celebration was the online speculation surrounding Alia Bhatt. After designer Manish Malhotra shared glimpses from the party, several social media users, particularly on Reddit, began discussing whether the actress might be expecting her second child.

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The discussion was largely based on observations from the photos shared online. However, neither Alia Bhatt nor her family has addressed the rumours publicly. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the speculation, making it purely social media chatter.

Star-Studded Bash Brings Bollywood’s Biggest Names Together

Hosted by Manish Malhotra, the intimate celebration featured an impressive guest list including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Several photos from the evening quickly went viral. One highlighted the reunion of Karan Johar, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, while another featured Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posing with the birthday host. Fans were also excited to see Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal together ahead of their upcoming film, Love & War.