Alia Bhatt Pregnancy Buzz Grows After Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash; Read On
Karan Johar’s birthday celebration became the talk of Bollywood after inside photos surfaced online. From celebrity reunions to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy speculation, social media users found plenty to discuss
Alia Bhatt’s Appearance Triggers Pregnancy Speculation
The biggest talking point from Karan Johar’s birthday celebration was the online speculation surrounding Alia Bhatt. After designer Manish Malhotra shared glimpses from the party, several social media users, particularly on Reddit, began discussing whether the actress might be expecting her second child.
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The discussion was largely based on observations from the photos shared online. However, neither Alia Bhatt nor her family has addressed the rumours publicly. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the speculation, making it purely social media chatter.
Star-Studded Bash Brings Bollywood’s Biggest Names Together
Hosted by Manish Malhotra, the intimate celebration featured an impressive guest list including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
Several photos from the evening quickly went viral. One highlighted the reunion of Karan Johar, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, while another featured Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posing with the birthday host. Fans were also excited to see Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal together ahead of their upcoming film, Love & War.
Ex-Factor and Katrina Kaif’s Absence Spark Conversations
Apart from the pregnancy rumours, fans also focused on the presence of several former couples within the same social circle. Social media users pointed out that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who were once reportedly linked, attended the event but did not pose together.
Another topic of discussion was Katrina Kaif’s absence from the celebration. While Katrina skipped the gathering, her husband Vicky Kaushal was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina’s former boyfriend. The photos generated considerable discussion online, adding another layer of intrigue to the already talked-about event.
Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra used the occasion to celebrate his decades-long friendship with Karan Johar, sharing heartfelt memories and praising their enduring professional and personal bond.
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