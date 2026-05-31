In the IPL 2026 final, Rajat Patidar's RCB will take on Gujarat Titans. The team is busy planning its strategy for the big match, and Phil Salt, who has recovered from his injury, is likely to return. This has sparked a big debate on who will be dropped from the team if Salt plays.

Ahmedabad: In the IPL 2026 final, Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a strong Gujarat Titans team. This high-voltage match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium here. Both teams are eyeing their second trophy, and a tough fight is expected at the world's largest cricket stadium. The RCB coaching staff, including Dinesh Karthik and Andy Flower, has already cooked up a solid game plan to win the cup. Now, there's a strong chance that Phil Salt might return as an opener for RCB in this crucial match. So, if Phil Salt joins the team, the big question is, who will have to sit out?

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Phil Salt, who was out of the RCB squad for the last month due to a finger injury, had rejoined the team before the playoffs. However, he was not included in the playing eleven for the Qualifier-1 match as he wasn't fully fit. In Salt's absence, Venkatesh Iyer had given RCB some fiery starts in the last few games. But in a high-stakes final, it's not easy to leave out a world-class opener like Phil Salt. So, it's almost certain that he will play today.

If Phil Salt joins the team, who will be dropped?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to be a batting-friendly pitch. Batters usually have a great time here. In the Qualifier-2 match, Gujarat Titans successfully chased down a 200+ run target set by Rajasthan. So, the RCB team needs to be very careful. Both Jacob Duffy and Josh Hazlewood have been bowling effectively. Still, if Phil Salt has to be included, the team might have to drop Romario Shepherd. In that case, Venkatesh Iyer would have to take on Shepherd's role.

Alternatively, if Phil Salt is brought into the team, the management might have to make the tough decision of dropping Jacob Duffy.

RCB's probable team for the IPL match against Gujarat Titans:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd/Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.