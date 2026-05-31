The Gujarat Titans team got delayed getting to Ahmedabad from Chandigarh. This was because of some serious rain and storms hitting North-West India.

Ahmedabad: It's the big day in the IPL today! Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are all set to fight it out for the trophy. The final showdown is happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and both teams are eyeing their second IPL title.

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Just to recap, RCB won their first-ever trophy last year by defeating Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, who became champions in their debut season in 2022, are playing their third final in five years.

Now, there's a bit of a worry. The Gujarat team's flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad was delayed because of heavy rain and storms in North-West India. Naturally, this has got fans of both RCB and Gujarat worried: what if rain messes up the final?

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

So, what's the weather scene in Ahmedabad? The good news is, AccuWeather reports say there's only a 5% chance of rain today. The sky might be about 15% cloudy, but local forecasts suggest the match won't be completely washed out. But just in case the weather gods decide to play a prank, here’s how the winner will be decided.

'Reserve Day' if it Rains

First up, there's a 'Reserve Day'. Unlike the Qualifiers and Eliminator, the BCCI has kept Monday, June 1, as a backup day for the final. If the match starts today but gets stopped by rain or anything else, it will pick up from the exact same score on Monday.

But what if it rains on the reserve day too? If the match is totally washed out on Monday without a single ball being bowled, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be declared the champions. Why? Because RCB finished higher than Gujarat Titans in the league stage points table. This rule gives them the advantage. RCB stormed into the final directly after thrashing Gujarat by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. After that loss, Gujarat had to beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 to book their spot.

Rajat Patidar on the Verge of a Historic Feat

If RCB lifts the trophy, their captain Rajat Patidar is in for a massive record. He will become only the third captain in IPL history to win two back-to-back titles, joining legends like MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians.

Anyway, with no major rain threat, fans are hoping to see a full 20-over thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

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