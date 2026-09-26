The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 1: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, arrived in cinemas on Friday, September 25. The fantasy thriller has registered a ₹8 crore net opening at the India box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk

The Vvaan recorded an India net collection of approximately ₹8 crore on its opening day. The film reportedly ran across 6,746 shows on Friday, with its India gross collection standing at around ₹9.60 crore.

The opening comes amid competition from other recent releases, including Nani's The Paradise, which reached cinemas a day earlier. With the first-day figures now out, the film's Saturday and Sunday collections will be important in determining whether it can maintain its initial momentum.

What Is The Vvaan About?

The story follows Rishi, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a city-raised rationalist who travels to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife Mamta, portrayed by Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple initially plans to sell inherited land, but their visit takes an unexpected turn.

Rishi learns about an old belief surrounding a mysterious forest that villagers are forbidden from entering after sunset. Unconvinced by the superstition, he supports Deepak, played by Sunil Grover, in efforts to clear part of the forest to improve connectivity.

However, Rishi's perspective changes after he enters the forbidden forest and accidentally breaks an ancient seal. This sets off a series of supernatural events connected to the legendary Van Devi and a mysterious force hidden within the forest for generations.

Is The Vvaan Worth Watching?

The Vvaan attempts to combine Indian folklore, fantasy and supernatural elements with a contemporary story. The concept gives the film an interesting foundation, while the performances and certain humorous moments add to its entertainment value.

However, the film has received mixed reactions, with its screenplay being one of the areas that has attracted criticism. Some viewers may also find the forced humour and unnecessary songs disruptive to the narrative. While the film has moments that work, the inconsistent storytelling keeps it from becoming a uniformly engaging fantasy thriller.