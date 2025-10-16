- Home
Priyanka Chopra’s Impressive Net Worth and Income
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon known for her work in Bollywood and Hollywood, has amassed an estimated net worth of around $80 million (₹667 crore) as of 2024. Her income streams are diverse, including acting, endorsements, business ventures, and smart investments. Annually, she earns approximately ₹18 crore ($2.1 million), with her acting career bringing in $10 million alone. She also generates significant revenue from brand endorsements and her entrepreneurial efforts.
Luxurious Real Estate Portfolio
Priyanka owns some truly extravagant properties. In Los Angeles, she lives in a sprawling $20 million mansion located in Encino, equipped with lavish amenities such as a bowling alley and an infinity pool. In India, she recently sold four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri area for over ₹16 crore. She also owns a serene beach house near Goa’s Baga Beach, valued at around ₹20 crore, which serves as her favorite vacation spot.
Stunning Car Collection
Priyanka Chopra’s taste for luxury extends to her impressive car collection. She is one of the first Bollywood actresses to own a Rolls-Royce, worth around ₹2.5 crore. Her garage also houses a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, BMW 7 Series, and an Audi Q7. Each vehicle represents a blend of elegance, performance, and status, mirroring her sophisticated lifestyle.
Extravagant Lifestyle and Luxury Accessories
Known for her glamor and style, Priyanka owns exquisite jewelry, including a pair of 50-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings valued at ₹21.75 crore. She also owns a Peter Dundas fox fur coat worth ₹12.8 lakh and reportedly a luxury yacht valued at over ₹60 crore. These luxury possessions complement her high-profile lifestyle.
Career and Global Influence
Priyanka Chopra’s career spans Bollywood hits and Hollywood stardom, including her lead role in the TV series Quantico. She also runs Purple Pebble Pictures, producing films and shows across languages. With multiple global endorsements and business ventures, she continues to expand her influence worldwide, cementing her status as a powerhouse in entertainment and entrepreneurship.