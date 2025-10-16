Image Credit : social media

Priyanka owns some truly extravagant properties. In Los Angeles, she lives in a sprawling $20 million mansion located in Encino, equipped with lavish amenities such as a bowling alley and an infinity pool. In India, she recently sold four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri area for over ₹16 crore. She also owns a serene beach house near Goa’s Baga Beach, valued at around ₹20 crore, which serves as her favorite vacation spot.