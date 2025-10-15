Image Credit : Insta

Alia and Ranbir recently moved into their lavish new home, the iconic Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Estimated to be worth a staggering ₹250 crore, the six-storey mansion blends heritage charm with modern luxury. This property holds emotional significance too, as it originally belonged to Ranbir’s grandparents, Raj and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

In addition to the bungalow, they also own a luxury apartment called “Vastu” in Bandra, valued at around ₹35 crore, where they stayed post-marriage while their bungalow was under construction.

Alia Bhatt has made impressive investments in property. She owns another ₹32 crore bungalow in Bandra, apartments in Juhu, and even a property in London. These homes are beautifully designed with a mix of modern aesthetics and comfort, reflecting their rich, grounded personalities.