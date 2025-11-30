- Home
Sanjana has become a sensation in the Bigg Boss house. An incident at the beginning of her career is the reason for her becoming so daring. Her father was reportedly sad about having such a daughter.
Sanjana's controversy in the Bigg Boss house
Sanjjanaa Galrani is causing a stir in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. A dispute with Rithu Chowdary made her a trending topic. She was ready to leave but Nagarjuna convinced her to stay.
Fans support Sanjana
Sanjana was arguably forced to apologize, and fans are calling her the 'Iron Lady' of Bigg Boss. Her daring attitude comes from early career struggles she shared on a talk show.
Bold movie in Kannada
Just like with Rithu in the Bigg Boss house, Sanjana had warned a college friend at 17. She got a role in a Kannada film, 'Ganda Hendathi,' which had a bold role with kissing scenes.
Forced to do kissing scenes
I didn't know about the bold scenes beforehand. I was only 17. When I found out it was a remake of 'Murder,' I tried to back out, but they threatened to ruin my reputation.
You were with three boyfriends, right..
I had no choice but to do the film. My dad was upset seeing the kissing scene, but my mom supported me. When a friend judged me, I called her out for her own actions.
Because of those incidents
The director acted like a psycho during the shoot. He took out all his sadism on me. That was the bitterest experience of my career. Those incidents made me brave, Sanjana said.
