The media entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and fans were hungry for some inside information. The wait is finally over, as reports indicate that media professionals roasted Pranit More during their visit.

The media grilled #PranitMore over the unfair eviction of #AbhishekBajaj from Bigg Boss 19. 👀 — Bigg Boss 19 News . (@bb19_news_) November 29, 2025

According to Bigg Boss 24X7, "media grilled Pranit More over the unfair eviction of Abhishek Bajaj." In case you didn't already know, Pranit was given the option to choose one of the candidates. He chose to save Ashnoor Kaur, leaving Abhishek eliminated.