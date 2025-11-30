- Home
Media professionals have joined the Bigg Boss 19 house. There are allegations that Pranit More has been chastised for precipitating Abhishek Bajaj's elimination. According to sources, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha have been evicted from the house.
The media entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, and fans were hungry for some inside information. The wait is finally over, as reports indicate that media professionals roasted Pranit More during their visit.
The media grilled #PranitMore over the unfair eviction of #AbhishekBajaj from Bigg Boss 19. 👀
— Bigg Boss 19 News . (@bb19_news_) November 29, 2025
According to Bigg Boss 24X7, "media grilled Pranit More over the unfair eviction of Abhishek Bajaj." In case you didn't already know, Pranit was given the option to choose one of the candidates. He chose to save Ashnoor Kaur, leaving Abhishek eliminated.
After learning that the media had interrogated Pranit, a fan wrote, "Weldone, reveal his nasty face, evil heart, and clever intellect. Zazu is a backstabber. Makers ka Khairati Finalist. No rivalry, no mudda of his own, no uniqueness, and no contribution. "Group k sahare finale tak aya, sota raha pura season."
The media grilled Pranit More over the unfair eviction of Abhishek Bajaj from Bigg Boss 19. 👀
— BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 29, 2025
Hope he was embarassed just like he embarasses everyone with his jokes
— Shibu (@puja87562171) November 29, 2025
Someone else wrote: "Hope he was embarassed just like he embarasses everyone with his jokes (sic)." Someone another wrote: "Grill him for BEING THE WORST FRIEND... even for goin againsT Gk... who did nothing but stand up for him (sic)."
Grill him for BEING THE WORST FRIEND... even for goin againsT Gk... who did nothing but stand up for him
HORRIBLE FRIEND#GauravKhanna𓃵
— Shona (@shonz1801) November 29, 2025
The upcoming weekend ka vaar is allegedly set to include a double eviction. Aside from Ashnoor, Shehbaz Badesha is expected to be removed in the following episodes.
After the rumours leaked, fans were pleased with Ashnoor's ouster, but everyone blamed the producers for Shehbaz's removal.
