Inside PHOTOS of Suniel Shetty’s Lavish Khandala Bungalow Surrounded by Nature
Suniel Shetty’s stunning Khandala bungalow is a true retreat, surrounded by nature and featuring a pool, private garden, and personalized decor with his iconic film posters, reflecting his style and cinematic journey.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty owns a stunning bungalow in Khandala, Maharashtra, which is often described as one of his most peaceful retreats. Surrounded by lush greenery and hills, the property perfectly reflects his love for nature and a calm lifestyle away from Mumbai’s hustle. The estate also includes a large swimming pool that adds to its luxurious yet serene vibe.
The bungalow features a spacious drawing room that opens directly into nature through wide glass windows. With greenery all around, the interiors feel bright and airy throughout the day. The design focuses on blending indoor comfort with outdoor beauty, making it an ideal space for relaxation and family gatherings.
Spread across approximately 6,200 square feet, the property is built like a private resort. It reportedly includes a private garden, landscaped open areas, and even a personal theatre for movie screenings. The bungalow’s layout ensures both privacy and luxury, making it a perfect weekend escape for the Shetty family.
One of the most unique aspects of the home is its personalised décor. Suniel Shetty has decorated parts of the bungalow with posters from his own films, showcasing his long Bollywood journey. This creative touch adds a nostalgic and cinematic feel to the house, blending his professional life with his personal space in a classy way.
The bungalow also offers breathtaking balcony views, often seen in pictures shared by his daughter Athiya Shetty, where she is spotted relaxing amidst nature. The view overlooks the greenery of Khandala, making it a peaceful corner of the home. It is a space where the family often unwinds and enjoys quiet moments together.
Suniel Shetty reportedly purchased this multi-crore property in 2005 as a family getaway home. Over the years, its value has appreciated significantly, with estimates placing Suniel Shetty’s net worth in the range of hundreds of crores, thanks to his films, business ventures, and hospitality investments. The Khandala bungalow remains one of his most cherished possessions, symbolising success, simplicity, and a strong connection to nature.
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