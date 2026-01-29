Pankaj Tripathi's debut theatre production 'Lailaaj', co-produced with wife Mridula, is set to be showcased at the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav. The play also marks the stage debut of their daughter, Aashi. Pankaj called it a 'full-circle moment'.

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula's maiden theatre production Lailaaj, a musical comedy play under their banner Roopkatha Rangmanch, has been selected to be showcased at Bharat Rang Mahotsav, hosted by the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. Written and directed by Faiz Mohammed Khan, the play features the stage debut of Pankaj and Mridula's daughter Aashi, read a press note.

Pankaj Tripathi calls it a 'full-circle moment'

Expressing his emotions about Lailaaj being part of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Pankaj Tripathi said, "Bharat Rang Mahotsav holds a very special place in the world of Indian theatre, and to have Lailaaj selected for its 25th edition is truly humbling. Theatre is where my roots lie, and NSD has always represented discipline, honesty, and deep respect for the craft. To bring our very first production under Roopkatha Rangmanch to a platform like this feels like a full-circle moment. Lailaaj is a simple, musical, and heartfelt story, but behind it is the hard work of many people who believe in theatre as a living, breathing art form. Sharing this stage with my daughter Aashi adds an emotional layer that I will always cherish. I see this not just as a performance, but as an offering to the theatre community that shaped me."

Mridula Tripathi feels 'incredibly validated'

Mridula Tripathi, co-producer of the play, also shared her thoughts on the achievement, "When we started Roopkatha Rangmanch, the intention was never to chase scale or recognition, but to tell stories with sincerity and warmth. For Lailaaj to be selected for Bharat Rang Mahotsav, especially in its 25th year, feels incredibly validating. This play has been nurtured with love, patience, and belief in the process. Watching it travel to a platform like NSD, where some of the finest theatre work is celebrated, makes the journey even more meaningful. Seeing Aashi take her first steps on stage within this environment is deeply emotional for us as parents. We are grateful to the festival, the audience, and every artist who believes that theatre still has the power to move, heal, and connect."