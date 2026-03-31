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Inside PHOTOS Of Krishna Shroff’s Luxurious Mumbai Apartment with Sea Views and Modern Decor
Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff, is making headlines as glimpses of her stunning apartment surface online. From a cosy temple corner to spacious interiors and scenic views, her home reflects style.
The living room in Krishna Shroff's house
Farah Khan recently visited Krishna Shroff's home to shoot for her new vlog. She was totally blown away by Krishna's house. The living area is huge, with large white sofas that make the space feel very open and inviting.
The dining area in Krishna Shroff's house
Krishna Shroff's dining area looks really classy. It has a large, black dining table where everyone gathers for meals. Krishna and her mother, Ayesha, decorated this house together, as they both love open spaces.
The temple in Krishna Shroff's house
Krishna Shroff is a devotee of Hanuman ji. She has a small temple dedicated to him in her house where she performs her prayers. She keeps the temple beautifully decorated with flowers.
A painting on the wall of Krishna Shroff's house
Krishna Shroff has also decorated her walls with paintings. On one wall, you can see a special painting of Goddess Lakshmi. Her mother, Ayesha, was the one who brought it for the house.
The stunning balcony in Krishna Shroff's house
The balcony in Krishna Shroff's house is absolutely fantastic. It offers a stunning view of the sea. She has decorated her balcony with lots of plants, which shows just how much she loves greenery.
Krishna Shroff's modular kitchen
Krishna Shroff's kitchen is also quite special. This modular kitchen comes with all the modern facilities. The lighting arrangement is also very well done. There are plenty of cabinets for storage too.
The wooden flooring in Krishna Shroff's house
You can see wooden flooring in every room of Krishna Shroff's apartment. It's clear she really likes this aesthetic. She has decorated her home very thoughtfully, paying special attention to the interior of each room.
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