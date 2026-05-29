6 6 Image Credit : Instagram

Airbnb ‘Icons’ Access to a Celebrity Home

The house became part of Airbnb's 'Icons' collection, offering a free stay for a short time. A few lucky guests got to see what it's like to live like Janhvi Kapoor for a day. With its calm atmosphere, artsy interiors, and deep family history, this Chennai beach house is truly one of India's most beautiful celebrity homes.